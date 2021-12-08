Premier League match postponed due to virus cases

Sports Reporter

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) match between Yadah and Harare City that was scheduled for 3pm at the National Sports Stadium today has been postponed.

PSL made the decision after Harare City were hit by covid infections with no less than five players testing positive.

Premier Soccer League spokesperson Kudzai Bare confirmed the development in a statement.

“Good morning, please note that today’s match has been postponed. We will be sending a revised fixture before end of day.”

On Tuesday, the Premier Soccer League directed all clubs to have players and officials tested and submitt results.

