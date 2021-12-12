Police arrest drug peddlers at Mukaradzi mine

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

POLICE in Mount Darwin, Mashonaland Central have arrested five drug peddlers at Mukaradzi mine.

The five drug dealers were last Thursday dragged before the courts.

The suspects are Tony Webster (31) from Mutoko, Ranganai Muranda (33) from Kadoma, Maidei Mutami (36) from Mount Darwin, Norman Bhamusi (31) from Mount Darwin and Ragius Kawocha.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the arrests. He said the police managed to recover the illicit drugs from the suspects.

“A team of 10 officers pounced on drug peddlers at Mukaradzi mine and arrested the five who were in possession of 1500 bottles of Soja whisky, 53 satchets of dagga, 63 twists, and 46 sachets of crystal meth,” Mundembe said.

Police warned people against drug peddling saying those found wanting will be arrested.

“We are warning drug peddlers to stop their dealings because the wrath of law will descend on them. People should not be involved in drugs as they will be putting their lives in danger,” he said.