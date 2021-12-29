Poachers threaten Kariba fisheries

BY OBERT SIAMILANDU

KAPENTA fish producers have raised concern over illegal fish trade at Lake Kariba saying this is threatening the viability of the industry.

According to section 7 of the Commercial Kapenta Producers’ Permit, it is illegal for traders to buy or sell kapenta fish without an operating licence.

But illegal buyers reportedly flood Lake Kariba at night to either fetch or buy kapenta at below market prices from fish poachers.

“We are concerned over small boats roaming in Lake Kariba illegally buying kapenta from these fishermen,” Zimbabwe Kapenta Producers Association secretary-general Nesbert Mapfumo said.

“These boats are not registered and according to water and inland laws, they should cease operating by 6pm in the lake. Operators of these small vessels track fishermen at night to buy kapenta.

“We are no longer receiving kapenta through official channels and this is bad for our industry and the statistical information we are giving the government is now distorted.”

Recently, the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) threatened permit holders in Lake Kariba that they risked losing their licences if found buying or selling kapenta at harbours and islands.

ZimParks said the move sought to ring-fence fishing to permit holders and stem poaching.