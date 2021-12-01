Omicron variant: Is it time to consider booster?

Johannes Marisa

THE last seven days were gut wrenching to every health professional in the country as South Africa announced the discovery of another mutant strain of COVID-19, the B1.1.529, code named Omicron.

The virus was first isolated in Botswana on November 11, from four foreigners who had visited that country.

Botswana did not mention the nationalities of the four. With the fluidity and dynamism of modern politics, we expected Botswana to announce their nationalities. It was not long before swords were sharpened against southern Africa as if the mutant virus had originated in Africa.

Being isolated in an African laboratory does not mean originating in Africa so we should all remain equal.

What was to follow was irritating with half-baked measures being undertaken by the developed countries.

There were knee-jerk responses that should not be condoned by the world. Europe imposed travel restriction on southern African countries which included South Africa, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Malawi, Botswana, Eswatini and Lesotho.

More than 70 countries have imposed unnecessary bans on Africa.

Zimbabwe was put on the red list despite the absence of any confirmed cases, a decision likely based on politics rather than science.

It is, undeniable, that Zambia and Zimbabwe face the same risk of exposure to the mutant strain considering that Botswana shares borders with the two countries. The superpowers should be reminded that COVID-19 has no borders and anytime, it can be everywhere in this world despite having all sorts of detergents, sophisticated equipment, best staff et cetera.

Japan has reported some cases and I am still to see countries that have the temerity to ban Japanese citizens from entering their territory.

We expect African presidents to unite against such type of imperialism. Racism is surely abhorrent.

We have begun seeing COVID-19 patients in the last few days. Some of the symptoms are not as unique as those found last time. The presence of gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea seems quite common. There is also headache, generalised body weakness, fever, joint pains with some loss of appetite.

People should know that not everyone will present with cough, sore throat this time but one has to seek treatment or testing upon showing some of the symptoms listed above.

Delayed treatment is catastrophic as one can spread the infection to others and the scourge will take long to be arrested. COVID-19 is a menace that should be treated seriously as it has the potential to decimate populations. We ought to remain united in our endeavour to contain the virus. Special credit should go to our astute health workforce. They are heroes and heroine who have been steadfast in the face of the pandemic.

Health experts warned about the emergence of the fourth wave this month. Signs that the fourth wave has hit Zimbabwe are already there with daily cases rising in the last few days.

South Africa is leading in southern Africa with cases having gone above 4 000 on Tuesday, a figure which is quite frightening.

The new variant, Omicron, is being studied as little is known about it. Experts are yet to ascertain whether there is increased transmissibility, higher reproductive rate and associated mortality. It is unfortunate that a lot of people are complacent with regards to adherence to COVID-19 regulations as some are seen moving around without masks.

It is time to observe all the stipulated guidelines if we want to remain safe from the virus, which is threatening to hijack Christmas holidays.

For sure, the festive season is going to be bleak. Those who are vaccinated seem to suffer milder symptoms compared to those that are unvaccinated.

It is imperative that people get the jab to maximise protection.

Israel has introduced the third dose of the vaccine which it calls the “booster” shot.

Those in Israel are considered fully vaccinated after receiving three full doses of the vaccine. We, therefore, should ask ourselves as Zimbabweans if we can start thinking about the booster jab as well. The jab protection wanes as time moves with a protection time of about 10 months being the average. With COVID-19 showing no signs of departure, it is wise to consider the subsequent jab.

Let us remain vigilant as a nation. We have met the virus before and we will meet it tomorrow. Get your jab today.

Do not be left behind as there are higher chances of the introduction of booster vaccines in the form of third doses sooner than later!