‘Odds favour FC Platinum’

BY HENRY MHARA

DYNAMOS coach Tonderai Ndiraya has tipped FC Platinum to beat Ngezi Platinum Stars to the Chibuku Super Cup trophy tomorrow.

The platinum cousins clash at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane at 2pm tomorrow in a repeat of the 2016 final, where Ngezi Platinum triumphed 2-nil over their Zvishavane counterparts at Baobab Stadium.

Ndiraya yesterday said he was predicting a bruising encounter between two of the country’s emerging giants, but reckons FC Platinum has a home advantage.

“It’s going to be a tight match,” Ndiraya said. “FC Platinum have got a bit of edge because they are playing at home. And naturally when you play at home, you have so many advantages. You are playing in your pitch and you are also not going to travel, so all those things are against Ngezi Platinum. So naturally, FC Platinum become my favourites to win,” he added.

“Ngezi Platinum are also fighters in their own right. They have gone there (Mandava) several times. In fact, this year they have gone there, and beaten FC Platinum, so the same could happen. So it looks like it will be a 50/50 contest, but I think FC Platinum will prevail”

The two teams cancelled each other in the group stages of the competition which were played in a round robin format at Mandava.

Ngezi Platinum won the first match 2-1 before falling by the same scoreline in the reverse fixture.

FC Platinum’s victory saw them topping the group and faced Highlanders in the quarter-finals of the competition, winning the match comfortably.

After finishing second in the group, Ngezi Platinum went on to beat Chicken Inn in the quarter-finals before slaying Cranborne Bullets at the National Sports Stadium to book their place in the finals.

Striker Bruno Mtigo scored the only goal, which took his goal tally in the competition to seven. He will be the man to watch again tomorrow.

It will not be the first time that the two coaches, Norman Mapeza for FC Platinum, and his counterpart Rodwell Dhlakama, will be taking charge of their clubs in this competition’s final. Mapeza won the competition with his team at Mandava in 2014 and lost to Ndiraya’s Ngezi Platinum two years later.

Mapeza acknowledges that his side faces a tough assignment, but says he has a game plan.

“We are meeting a strong and physical team. I must admit that Ngezi have been doing very well of late,” he said.

“Dhlakama has done well in terms of coming up with a competitive side, so it is not going to be an easy task for us, but we will attack and hope for positive results. What matters is how we prepare for this match.”

For Dhlakama, he will be looking to atone for the 2019 final defeat when Ngezi fell to Highlanders, albeit in controversial circumstances.

“The last time we played in this competition, we lost in the final and everyone knows what happened. We are looking forward to this final,” Dhlakama said.

“I’m elated, excited to be in the finals. I’m happy for the boys and the supporters. I am also happy for the management of the team because they are very supportive. They always look after the players very well. The community is happy, and everyone is excited,” he added

Tomorrow’s winner will pocket US$75 000 and the finalist will take home US$50 000 consolation.

Kickoff is 2pm and gate charges are US$3 for rest of ground, US$5 for VIP and US$10 for VVIP.