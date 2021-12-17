Nyamaropa elected new NGO Forum chair

BY STAFF REPORTER

TOP lawyer Blessing Nyamaropa has been elected the new chairperson for the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum (The Forum), a coalition of 22 rights groups operating in the country.

Nyamaropa is deputy director for the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), an affiliate of the Forum.

Patience Zirima, the Media Monitors Zimbabwe (MMZ) director will deputise him.

Other new board members include Zimbabwe Human Rights Association director Dzikamai Bere, Wellington Mbofana of the Civic Education Network Trust and Lyn Walker of Tree of Life.

Accepting his election, Nyamaropa said he was aware of the difficult tasks ahead of him.

“I humbly accept my election as chairperson. I am aware of the challenges facing NGOs now and in the coming year,” he said.

“Our greatest threat now is the Private Voluntary Organisations Amendment Bill. We will, therefore, work with like-minded organisations to lobby against this

Bill.”

Nyamaropa replaces Zimbabwe Peace Project director Jestina Mukoko who has been at the

helm of the Forum for the past three years.

