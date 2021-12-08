Nyamandlovu township goes for a month without power

BY SILISIWE MABALEKA

PRESIDENTS of the Ngoma Township in Nyamandlovu, Matabeleland North province, have gone for a month without electricity after a transformer exploded and thieves stole copper cables.

The development has left residents facing serious water challenges as the community relies on electricity-powered boreholes.

Disgruntled residents accused Zesa Holdings of taking long to attend to the fault, which has left them without power for a long time.

“It is now a month since we reported this problem to Zesa, but nothing has been done,” said Jacob Moyo, a resident.

Another resident, Memory Mgunu, added: “We are now walking long distances to fetch water and this problem is leading us to resort to the bush when we want to relieve ourselves.

“There is a high possibility that a waterborne disease may break out in the area.”

Zesa southern region manager Lovemore Chinaka referred Southern Eye to the power utility’s public relations manager Prisca Utete, who professed ignorance over the matter.

“I am not on the ground now and will look for the information on that,” she said.

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs minister Richard Moyo promised to make a follow-up with Zesa to find out why it was taking long to attend to the fault.

Thieves target copper cables which are said to have a ready market.

Theft of cables has seen a number of areas plunged into darkness.

The rampant theft of copper cables has seen Zesa replacing copper cables with aluminium ones.

Cabinet has approved a mandatory jail sentence for those who steal or vandalise power infrastructure.