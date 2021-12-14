NRZ appoints substantive GM

BY SILAS NKALA

THE National Railways of Zimbabwe has appointed Respina Zinyanduko as its substantive general manager.

She replaces Joseph Mashika, who died in January this year at a private clinic in Harare following an undisclosed illness. Ziyanduku has been acting general manager since then.

Her appointment was announced yesterday by NRZ board chairperson Martin Dinha.

“The board of directors of the NRZ wishes to announce the appointment of Zinyanduko as the substantive general manager (GM) of the bulky goods carrier effective 01 December 2021. She is the first woman to be appointed GM of the NRZ. Her appointment is in line with the approval of His Excellency, the President (Emmerson) Mnangangwa as provided for in terms of Section 17(2) of the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act (Chapter 10:31) as read with the Railways Act (Chapter 13:09),” Dinha said.

“Zinyanduko is a seasoned lawyer with over 18 years technical and management experience across the entire corporate governance and public sector realm. She has distinguished herself as a professional and acute executive,” he said.

Dinha said Zinyanduko led the restructuring of the NRZ and aligned its structures to its business operations.

“NRZ has been struggling to reclaim its market share of the freight business due to aged antiquated infrastructure.