NPRC urged to raise awareness on women’s security

BY CATHERINE MUCHIRI

THE Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe (WCoZ) has called upon the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) to raise awareness on women’s security, including peace monitoring efforts outside of elections and the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

In a statement yesterday, WCoZ called on the government to introduce “pink buses” to ferry women and children only, in order to avoid situations where they could be abused.

“The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) must also intensify public awareness and citizen engagement on electoral reforms, especially the one targeting the political parties’ legal framework. This will enable a proper code of conduct for political parties including opening doors for Zec to monitor primary elections and reduce violence against women,” it said.

WCoZ said women in Zimbabwe constituted 52% of the population, hence the need for them to operate in a peaceful environment.