Novelist Sakutukwa relaunches book

BY CHIEDZA MAZHANGARA

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED Zimbabwean novelist, Patience Sakutukwa on Saturday relaunched her book titled Matters of the Heart on her Facebook page.

The Christian book, which comprises six chapters, was first published in 2019 and this year, Sakutukwa relaunches it having added more themes.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style, Sakutukwa said the book sought to shed light on how people could maintain their relationships.

“I had written this book and published it in 2019, but there were some errors in it, so this year, I decided to edit it and put in more issues then relaunch it,” she said.

“I also share my experiences in the book on how I had challenges in my relationships until God began to work on me. Writing has been more of a therapy to me, I heal from the past as I write more.”

Sakutukwa said her aim in writing Matters of the Heart was to give a word of comfort to people who had faced disappointments in their love lives.

“The motive behind writing this book is to give hope, light and also to comfort victims of heartbreaks as I was also once a victim. I also share on how I almost got married, but got disappointed at the last minute and as a result, I lost a lot in my business,” she said.

“So, I need people to master how to build and maintain relationships. I hope the book will get a positive reception from the audience.”

Sakutukwa also reflected on some challenges she faced in having the book published, saying at first, she could not find publishers who had a clear understanding of the message she wanted to deliver.

For the book to be published, she had to engage the services of a South Africa-based company, Zesh Creative Books.

Sakutukwa said interested readers could purchase the book on her website.