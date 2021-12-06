NewsDay scoops 2 prestigious Superbrand awards

BY BUSINESS REPORTER

THE country’s largest privately owned daily paper NewsDay scooped two awards at the prestigious Superbrands awards ceremony hosted by the Marketers Association of Zimbabwe (MAZ) on Friday.

NewsDay, which is published by Alpha Media Holdings (AMH), took the first runner-up award in the Daily Print Media Sector, and was also accorded 16th position in the 2021 Business to Business category.

Participation in Superbrands is by invitation and is accorded to the most outstanding brands in their field.

Attaining Superbrands status also strengthens a brand’s position, adds prestige and reassures consumers and suppliers that they are buying the best brand.

The awards are held annually.

MAZ executive secretary Gillian Rusike said the event was held to honour leading brands “that have established the finest reputation and significant customer emotional or tangible advantage”.

“We have brands that have grown and are exported to several countries, hence our theme for the awards seeks to push more of our brands to not only confine themselves to the local market, but to be put further on the global shelves,” she said.

AMH Editor-in-Chief and NewsDay editor Wisdom Mdzungairi said the awards were testimony of the leaps and bounds the daily paper had made since it hit the streets in 2010.

“We are humbled to win the Superbrands awards,” he said.

“It is amazing how NewsDay has grown as a brand since its humble beginnings. We are proud of this achievement.”

Mdzungairi paid tribute to readers and advertisers who have consistently supported the paper.

“We are thankful for the support we are getting from our loyal readers and the advertising community, which has made NewsDay what it is today,” he said.

“It is clear that NewsDay is a key provider of reliable content that our readers rely on in making key decisions that impact their businesses, the society and the country’s well-being.”

Mdzungairi said NewsDay remained geared to continue providing quality journalism that would be pivotal to the country’s development.