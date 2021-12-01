New Neria premieres

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

A NEW version of yesteryear film Neria, titled Neria 21, premiered last week at Ster Kinekor cinema in Borrowdale, Harare.

The premiere of Neria 21, directed by Trust Sayi, coincides with the United Nations (UN) International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

While the original Neria, a production directed by the late Godwin Mawuru, zeroed in on the struggles of a Harare woman when she was widowed after her husband was killed in an accident and his older brother took advantage of patriarchy to use her inheritance for self-benefit, in Neria 21, an African woman sees her entire life and business crumble after the untimely death of her husband.

She discovers her worth and greatness again.

The film’s executive producer Vimbai Sinchuke told NewsDay Life & Style that the film varies with the 1991 version in terms of production techniques and many other things.

“The wait is over, Neria 21 hit the big screen last week at Sam Levy’s Ster Kinekor. The production process was a new experience with many achievements and lessons learnt along the way,” she said.

“Major variations between Neria written by Tsitsi Dangarembga and Neria 21 are on the use of modern film technology and techniques and a relevant script to the current society and constitutional rights and laws.”

She said Neria 21 had a completely new cast.

“The character Neria in Neria 21 is played by Kudzai Chengedza, Phineas by Nesu Madakiwe, Patrick by Nyanduri Oswald Mahwende, Connie by Jo-Anne Chidochangu Tenga, Jethro by Innocent “Answer” Kufakunesu,” she said.

“Ambuya in the film is played by Maureen Ngwenya, Mavis by Nolihlahla Khumalo, Shingi is Ethan Sinchuke, Maria is Blessing Nyamukapa, Jimmy is Perfect Chakarisa, Tawanda is Stephen “Juv” Machingura, Amanda by Ayanda Candice, Judge by Benjamin Sibangani Sibanda, Jane Machacha by Cordelia Masalethulini.”