Nasa astronauts complete their walk among the stars

IN SPACE – Two NASA astronauts have completed the 13th spacewalk at the International Space Station (ISS) this year, the agency said, days after the event was postponed over a debris risk.

Astronauts Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron headed outside the space laboratory on Thursday, replacing a faulty antenna and restoring its capability.

“It was awesome!” Barron said after completing her first spacewalk, according to a tweet NASA posted.