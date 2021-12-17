Nakamba injury a blow: Villa legend

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Aston Villa legend Gabby Agbonlahor has said Marvelous Nakamba’s injury is a big blow to the club’s 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

Agbonlahor told the Football Insider that the Zimbabwean had produced a stellar performance and played a great role for Villa under new coach Steven Gerrard, who came on board last month and changed the fortunes of the club. Nakamba was handed a start in all the five games after the Liverpool legend came in.

Villa had lost five games on the trot before they parted ways with manager Dean Smith and roped in Gerrard who has played six games, claimed four victories and suffered two defeats.

Nakamba sustained a knee injury in Villa’s 1-0 defeat to The Reds last Saturday and reports say the Warriors’ midfielder could be out for the rest of the 2021/22 EPL season, ruling him out of the Afcon finals.

“It’s a massive blow. Steven Gerrard has played him a lot since he’s come in and he’s been outstanding, doing a great role. But this is football. It gives someone else a chance to step in. Can someone else come in and take the chance? Yes, it’s bad news but this is why you build a squad. Other players have got to step in,” the Aston Villa legend said.

Nakamba was not part of the Villa squad that beat Norwich City 2-0 on Tuesday.

Aston Villa take on Burnley at home today.

According to Birmingham Mail: “The 27-year-old plays a key role in Gerrard’s 4-3-3 system, and the Villa boss is now likely to hunt for a replacement when the January transfer window opens next month. Gerrard said after Villa’s recent 2-0 win over Norwich that Nakamba’s injury was serious and that he’d be missing for some time.

In a recent update on the player’s condition, he was pictured walking on crutches with a brace on his left knee.”