Miss Charity Ambassador appeals for donations

BY SILISIWE MABALEKA

MISS Charity Ambassador Zimbabwe (MCAZ) queen Nombulelo Ndebele (21) has appealed for funds to construct a classroom block at Donga Primary School in Binga.

The school has one unroofed classroom block.

In an interview yesterday, the 21-year-old said her top priority was to ensure that a classroom block is built in Binga, one of the marginalised districts of the country.

“My wish is to spearhead projects all over Zimbabwe.

“My first project will be at Donga Primary School in Binga, a school that has only one unroofed classroom.

“I am looking forward to roofing that classroom and building another classroom block,” she said.

“We are appealing to individuals and corporate sponsors that are willing to help fund the project of building Donga Primary School,” MCAZ manager, Musawenkosi Dlamini said.

MCAZ is a pageant launched in 2020 with the aim of promoting charity work in the country and empowering the girl child and women.

Many schools in Binga and across rural Matabeleland face a myriad of challenges, have poor infrastructure and qualified teachers do not want to work there.

Due to lack of resources and shortage of qualified teachers, some schools in the region have recorded zero percent pass rate.