Millions in Mozambique at risk of hunger

More than two million people in Mozambique are at risk of acute hunger, the government has said.

This is more critical in the jihadist-hit northern province of Cabo Delgado where 932,136 people are at risk.

Maputo city has the lowest number of people at risk at 58,242.

The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation and the World Food Programme had earlier warned of a rise in acute food insecurity between August and November.

The UN estimates that around 1.4 million people could face food insecurity in the far north.

The situation may become critical due to the violence caused by the insurgency and recurrent natural events, it says.-BBC