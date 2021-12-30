Midlands police launch crime awareness campaigns

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

MIDLANDS police have launched crime awareness campaigns in the province following a surge in criminal activities during the festive season.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the law enforcement agents were concerned over a sharp rise in crime.

“In an effort to curtail crime incidents as the public goes into overdrive celebrating Christmas and New Year, Midlands province police public relations department stepped up efforts in its interactions with the public,” Mahoko said.

“The activities saw crime awareness campaigns being conducted across the province in central business districts, rural business centres, residential areas, industrial, mining and communal areas.”

He added: “Crimes in focus include murder, robbery, unlawful entry and theft, sexual crimes as well as domestic violence. Of late there have been high incidences of crimes involving violence.”

Mahoko said crime portrayed the country as an unsafe investment destination.

“Crime retards development and affects development right from the individual to the family and national level,” he said.

Meanwhile, a snap survey conducted by Southern Eye on Christmas and Boxing Days showed general peace in the Midlands capital.

However, imbibers at various drinking spots in the city failed to observe COVID-19 preventive measures such as social distancing, correct wearing of face masks, among others.