Men’s volleyball team takes on Botswana

BY MAGRETH RUZVIDZO

THE boys’ volleyball team is set to face Botswana in the finals of the African Union Sports Council Youth Region 5 Games in Maseru, Lesotho, today.

Following a medal haul in swimming, volleyball will be looking to add to Zimbabwe’s tally when they collide with Botswana.

The team managed to progress to the finals after beating the hosts, Lesotho 3-2 on Thursday.

Coach Aaron Mutede, however, noted that his team needed to up the game and utilise every opportunity today since they were facing strong opponents.

“We are going to that match focused as the Botswana team has a good side,” he said.

Mutede also praised the achievements by the team so far considering that there are missing key players.

“When we started the competitions, the boys started low as they were getting used to indoor facilities, so we did not win the first match, but the boys were improving every time,” he said.

“The team that we brought here was our B team, except for a few individuals. Most of our players in the A team are currently writing national exams. However, this team here is doing a great job.”

Zimbabwe has so far managed to scoop awards in almost every sport code that was represented.

The Zimbabwean swimming team topped the list after it scooped a total of 26 medals at the event .