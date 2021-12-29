Mbofana red flags BUZ elections

By Paul Vutete

Former Harare Basketball Association (HBA) president Sani Mbofana has criticised the process leading up to the Basketball Union of Zimbabwe (BUZ) elections pencilled for this weekend.

Mbofana, who is president of local basketball side Harare City Hornets questioned the recent amendment of the union’s constitution which he believes was done to boost some of the candidates’ chances of retaining their posts.

“Some and if not most went there with not even the slightest experience of running a chicken run. The amendments heralded a situation that will see recycling of same old faces, who from where I stand have failed the game of basketball for some time now,” Mbofana said.

The elections will see the incumbent Joe Mujuru from Bulawayo Basketball Association, battling it out with Allen Mavhunga and Harare Basketball Association president David Pick for the highest post in local basketball.

Sikhumbuzo Ndhlovu will contest for the post of secretary-general against incumbent Charmaine Chamboko.

However, Mbofana, one of the country’s seasoned basketball administrators who has been credited for transforming Harare City Hornets into a force in the local game, has cast doubts over the credibility of the elections following recent changes to the constitution.

“Ironically, most of these members of the central committee are part of this scam as they had a hand in passing this constitution. Most of these oversee dead provinces with virtually nothing to show. BUZ structures and especially the central committee and executive will not see any new faces for a period of 10 -15 years and a situation I personally feel further drives the game into oblivion.”

Mbofana said Harare and Bulawayo provinces were against the constitutional amendments.

“The two biggest provinces, Harare and Bulawayo raised a red flag but were ignored.”

According to Mbofana, the constitutional amendment would disadvantage the new candidates as very few have managed to serve in the BUZ committee for more than two terms.

“Article 25 which deals with expected competences of candidates was redirected to protect incumbents; now nominated candidates must have served in the BUZ central committee for not less than two terms. This disqualifies most members in the BUZ and provincial structures save for four or less individuals as most members in the central committee have done a term each.”