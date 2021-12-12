Mazuruse uplifts spirits at prayer session

BY BLESSING MANDABVA

MUSIC producer-cum-singer Forward Mazuruse kept worshippers on their feet with a brilliant performance last week at a prayer conference hosted by Ebenezer International Christ Ministries in Hatcliff.

The prayer conference was held under the theme Holy Ghost Service.

It was Mazuruse’s choice of playlist that was composed of both old and latest songs such as Mwana Wangu and Shamwari Yakanaka among other tracks which sent worshipers into the spiritual realm and left some in tears.

Mazuruse shared the stage with Minister Resty Wonder who also showed his composing prowess on a rumba-gospel fused song that sent congregates into a frenzy.

Apart from the sterling performances, during the service, congregants witnessed miracles with some testifying to have been healed.

Founder and senior pastor of Ebenezer International Christ Ministries Prophet Jeremiah Musa Manwere told NewsDay Life & Style that the quest for their ministry is to serve widows, orphans, inmates and ex-prisoners.

“We have partnered Prison Ministries International to preach the gospel to the prisoners and ex-prisoners and provide different necessities,” he said.

Ebenezer International Christ Ministries was founded in 2015.