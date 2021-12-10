Mau Mau hosts second tournament

BY MAGRETH RUZVIDZO

BOXING promoter Stalin Mau Mau will today host his second tournament for this year as he seeks to aid the development of the sport in the country.

The tournament, dubbed “Peanuts for Diamonds, The Journey Continues,” will start at 3pm and end at 7pm with a total of six bouts on the card.

Mau Mau Boxing Academy became the first academy this year to host a tournament in May after a long break due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

Mau Mau, however, said today’s event would be a bit different as the number of boxers on the card was low compared to the previous tournament.

Despite the low turnout, he is expecting to have an exciting show.

“Preparations have gone well except for a couple of boxers who have pulled out at the 11th hour for various spurious reasons.

“We are having six bouts in all, which is far below our usual number because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mau Mau said.

“We still expect a lot of excitement because the morale of boxers has declined because of lack of competition. We hope to do a lot better next year 2022 to cover up for the lost time due to the pandemic.”

Since the country has already been hit by the COVID-19 fourth wave with cases continuing to soar, Mau Mau said all health protocols would be strictly adhered to at the event.

“As a pandemic measure, the number of spectators at this event is strictly limited and COVID-19 control measures will be meticulously adhered to,” he said.

Boxing is one of the sport codes in the country which has been struggling due to lack of sponsorship.