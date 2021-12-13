Master Zhoe eyes regional market

BY SINDISO DUBE

GWANDA-BASED musician and businessman Thembinkosi “Master Zhoe” Ndlovu said the desire to take his music across the region motivated the collaboration with top South African house chanter Professor on his latest album Tsunami.

The album that also features Diliza, dancehall chanter Nuty O and Sungura Godfather Nicholas Zacharia was launched recently at X Studios in Bulawayo and Gwanda.

The Bulawayo launch was graced by Sandra Ndebele, Mzoe 7 and Lance Hebron among other musicians.

“It has always been my wish to perform alongside other great artistes such as Professor and to go regional.

“The only way to do it is by collaborating with other big boys and getting your name seen and read across borders,” Master Zhoe said.

“I am happy that the album came out this way and the people who have listened to it have loved it.

“We are hoping to take the album to every corner of the country as we move to spread the message and the brand.”

Master Zhoe said the album title symbolised big things coming from Gwanda.

“Like everyone else we start off low and down, you grow up wanting to be part of a certain league and doing big things and we are happy to be working with great musicians,” he said.

“The moves that we are embarking on can be described as a Tsunami, it’s big things coming from Gwanda and having your name mentioned in the same sentence as Professor and Diliza is boundless.”

Master Zhoe has already released the first video of the album, titled Khaya Lami that features Mzoe 7 and South Africa-based producer Percy.