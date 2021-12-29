Mapeza names Afcon squad

By Kevin Mapasure

Warriors coach Norman Mapeza has named the 23 member squad to represent Zimbabwe at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon.

The squad departs this afternoon and will have five day training camp in the Cameroon capital, Yaounde.

Zimbabwe’s first match will be against Senegal on January 10.

They will also play Guinea and Malawi from their Pool.

GOALKEEPERS:

Petros Mhari, Martin Mapisa, Talbert Shumba

DEFENDERS:

Peter Muduhwa, Alec Mudimu, Teenage Hadebe, Jordan Zemura, Godknows Murwira, Gerald Takwara, Gilroy Chimwemwe, Bruce Kangwa, Onismor Bhasera

MIDFIELDERS:

Kelvin Madzongwe, Thabani Kamusoko, Kudakwashe Mahachi, Ishmael Wadi, Never Tigere, Kundai Benyu

STRIKERS:

Admiral Muskwe, Prince Dube, David Moyo, Knowledge Musona, Tinotenda Kadewere