Mapeza happy with Afcon preps

By Kevin Mapasure

Warriors coach Norman Mapeza is happy with the squad composition despite missing key stars ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations finals starting in January.

Zimbabwe have suffered the misfortune of injuries to key players with midfielders Marvelous Nakamba and Marshal Munetsi both pulling out.

Defender Brendon Galloway is also out with a knee injury while Tendai Darikwa chose not to be picked.

After presiding over the team’s second training session on Monday morning, Mapeza is pleased with what he has seen so far.

“So far so stood we started our training yesterday everyone is here expect for Hadede,” Mapeza said. “I am happy with what I have seen so far, I hope we keep working hard and prepare well for our trip to Cameroon. We would have wanted everyone to be here but that’s the nature of football, some of the guys are not here because of injuries. We have brought in some guys who are working hard. Its a pity that some of the guys who played in the qualifiers are not going to Cameroon.”

He said that over the last few days he has been working on psyching up the players but has noted that the group is motivated to do well.

“We have talking to the players and for them just to be here is a massive motivation itself and now it’s all up to them , we have done our part. Its all about mental strength, the motivation is there to go out there and do well.”

He, however, is not ready to commit himself on the targets in Cameroon.

“We will see what we can achieve when we have everyone, we will then see and access where we can be. For now we have to work on combinations we have some new guys here so we will working on combinations and the tactical part of the game since we have some training matches lined up for us.”

The squad is expected to leave for Cameroon tomorrow where they link up with European based players including Lyon striker Tino Kadewere, Jordan Zemura at Bournemouth, Knowledge Musona in Saudi Arabia, David Moyo, coming in from Scotland as well as Admiral Muskwe.