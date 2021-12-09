Manyowa’s ‘Night of Thanksgiving’ postponed as Omicron spreads

By Kudakwashe Pembere

Award-winning gospel songstress, Janet Manyowa has postponed her highly trumpeted yearend show following a spike in Covid cases in the country over the past few days.

Zimbabwe recorded 4 996 new covid cases on 8 December alone according to the ministry of health and child care, amid fears that gatherings may be super spreaders.

In a statement, Manyowa’s management said they have a duty to protect their fans and others as responsible citizens.

“Given the continued rise in COVID-19 cases that we have experienced in Zimbabwe in the last 3 days, we have had to come to the tough decision of postponing the much awaited concert, A Night of Thanksgiving (ANOT2021) which was to be held at the HICC this Sunday. Even though all was ready, cleared and in place for Sunday, we feel it is our duty as responsible citizens to value everyone’s health,” read the statement.

“Old ticket sales remain valid and will be refunded in full if new event date falls beyond 1 January 2022.”