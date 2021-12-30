Manyaya appointed new Zinara board chair

By Business Reporter

TRANSPORT and Infrastructural Development minister Felix Mhona has made additional board appointments to entities under his portfolio, with George Manyaya appointed chairperson of the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) board for a period of three years.

In a statement, Mhona also reappointed Lizwe Bunu to serve her second term as Zinara board deputy chairperson as well as reappointing Naison Mudzara as Zinara board member.

The appointments of both Bunu and Mudzara are with effect from January 13 next year.

Mhona also appointed Sinikiwe Gwatidzo to serve as Airport Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ) deputy chair for the next three years with immediate effect.

Mhona said the appointments of Gwatidzo and Bunu to the positions of deputy chairpersons of the ACZ and Zinara boards, respectively, was in line with section 17(b)(ii) of the Constitution, which stipulates that women should constitute at least half the membership of all commissions and other elective and appointed governmental bodies established by, or under it or any Act of Parliament.

Accepting the position of board chairman, Manyaya said the timely disbursement of funds to the various authorities was imperative.

“I would like to thank the government for walking the talk on inclusivity through appointing the youth and enhancing gender parity to various national strategic institutions as demonstrated by today’s appointments,” he said.

“We applaud His Excellency the President of Zimbabwe, Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa for spearheading the bold and transformative policies as infrastructural development is a key pillar in the national development strategy and as you have seen, that the emergency road rehabilitation programme has taken shape.

“We must ensure the timeous disbursement of funds to the various road authorities.”

Manyaya said his role comes with a lot of responsibilities and expectations and when handling statutory funds like the road fund, “there is a need to manage such with high levels of propriety and probity”.

“I commit to adhere to the various corporate governance legislative and policy frameworks and as a board that is a cardinal oversight role. We will also look into the upgrading and updating of ICT infrastructure and software solutions to increase operational efficiency to ensure speedy and flawless service to all customers,” he said.

“We must harness the digital economy and use emerging technologies to counter leakages. We will introduce a robust communication strategy bordering on transparency, accountability, disclosure and multistakeholder engagement so that all stakeholders are always abreast with our activities, therefore, leaving no one and no place behind.”