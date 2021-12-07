Many inmates feared dead in Burundi prison fire

Many prisoners are feared dead after a fire broke out in the main prison in Burundi’s capital, Gitega, on Tuesday.

Images shared online show bodies of people thought to be prisoners.

Authorities in Burundi haven’t yet released any details about the incident.

A journalist from a private media house located near the prison says firefighters entered the prison, but a big part of the facility had already been burnt.

With a capacity of hosting 400 prisoners, Gitega prison holds 1,539 inmates as of last month, according to the Christian Association Against Torture (ACAT-Burundi).

“Many nurses from Gitega hospital were mobilised and we saw them entering the prison to help,” he told BBC Great Lakes.

A prisoner who survived the fire told the BBC that the fire broke at around 04:00 local time while many inmates were still asleep.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

In late August, an electric fault caused a fire in a section of the prison, but no casualties were recorded.-BBC