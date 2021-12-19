Manica Tich Bosso lesson

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

MANICA DIAMONDS . . . (1)1

HIGHLANDERS . . . . . . . . . . .0

MANICA Diamonds continued with their fine form, edging Highlanders in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare yesterday.

The result dragged Highlanders coach Mandla Mpofu into the spotlight, with his team winless after three matches and without a goal to their name.

By contrast, the Gem Boys as they are known in football circles, have gone on a three-match winning streak.

Tichaona Mabvura scored the all-important goal for the hosts in the eighth minute from the penalty spot.

Manica Diamonds coach Johannes Nhumwa was happy with win and bagging three more points.

“We have three points in the bag and I am happy for that. The win is very important to us, but we still have a mountain to climb,” he said

“We are picking the rhythm as a team, but we are hoping that the league is not going to stop. Ours is a doomed league.”

Nhumwa added: “We are continuing to work very hard and I’m urging my players to stay focused and not get carried away with just three wins.”

His counterpart, Mpofu said he enjoyed the match.

“I enjoyed the game, but we, however, lost the match. Tough luck to the boys,” he said.

Manica Diamonds dominated the first half, while Highlanders were more dominant in the second stanza, but they fluffed a number of chances.

The hosts got a dream start to the match when Pasca Manhanga whipped a good cross in the eight minute, which was handled by Peter Muduwa inside the penalty box.

Chiredzi-based referee Jimmy Makwanda did not hesitate to point to the spot.

Up stepped Mabvura to beat Ariel Sibanda in goals for the visitors.

The hosts dominated in the middle of the park, with the duo of Manhanga and Mabvura pulling the strings.

On the 36th minute, Manhanga’s grass cutter missed the target by a few inches, with Sibanda a beaten man.

Highlanders picked up the tempo towards the end of the half.

On the 45th minute, Highlanders’ Washington Navaya’s shot went wide after being fed inside the box.

Mpofu’s half-time team talk had an impact on his players as Bosso came back to the pitch a different side.

On the 53rd minute, Highlanders won a free-kick in an inviting position and Josta Ngodzo whipped a fine cross, but Navaya’s header at the end was blocked by Themba Ndlovu on the line, with the goalkeeper well beaten.

Highlanders created more chances, but nothing was going their way and they returned home empty-handed.