Mandibatsira basks in modelling glory

BY KIMBERLY KARIATI

MALE model Kelvin Kudzaishe Mandibatsira says hard work has paid off as he seeks to fully express himself through the art.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Mandibatsira said though there were misconceptions around male models, the art had helped him to convey his thoughts to society.

“I am an editorial model and I believe I have come this far because of how I do my work. I am always hungry for more in everything that I do,” he said.

“I carefully chose to be a model as it was my dream to express myself using such an art form. I stand for those who want to express their thoughts and what they think, hence most of my photo shoots sometimes are controversial, but I will be expressing the way I feel.”

Mandibatsira lamented the misconceptions that people have towards modelling.

“There are a lot of misconceptions around models both female and male as some people question the sexuality of male models. Some people also believe that for one to be successful or an icon in the industry you have to engage in bad deeds, which is not true,” he said.

“You can be successful through hard work, and this is exactly the case with me. Hard work has paid off.”

He said modelling was his passion that had become both a hobby and a source of income.

“Modelling can be a job or hobby, it all depends on whose asking. For me modelling is a job as that is where I get some of my income though I don’t fully rely on it,” he said.

“It is my passion as I give everything when I am participating in any activity that has to do with modeling. I work with many brands and I am looking forward to working with many international brands.”

Mandibatsira is optimistic that the year 2022 is would be a successful one as he looks forward to greater opportunities.

“My biggest achievement has been appearing in commercials and international magazines. I have managed to build a name for myself in the modelling industry. It has been hard, but they say hard work pays,” he said.

“I believe my deeds speak on my behalf, I was awarded Most Promising Award during Zimbabwe Models Awards. I have also ventured into the fashion designing industry by creating my own clothing brand, Watch Me.”