Man swallows dangerous ecstacy to conceal from police

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A-55-YEAR old Harare man was forced to swallow 20 ecstasy tablets after he was cornered by police who wanted to arrest him for possession of dangerous drugs.

Aubrey David John Judge of Greendale on Friday appeared before Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje to answer to charges of unlawful possession of dangerous drugs.

John Judge was represented by Macpatrick Zinyakatira. His bail ruling is tomorrow.

Allegations were that on December 1 this year around 1500 hours, detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Drugs Section, Harare, received a tip-off that the accused was in possession of dangerous drugs at Arcadia Shopping Centre in Braeside, Harare.

Upon arrival at Arcadia Shopping Centre, the detectives located the accused and identified themselves.

John Judge then swallowed a plastic sachet containing 20 ecstasy tablets in a bid to conceal them.

He was forced to spit off the plastic sachet. Tests conducted were positive for Methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is a part of dangerous drug with an approximate weight of 4.5 grams.

The recovered 20 ecstasy tablets had a street value of $20 000.