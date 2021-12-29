Luphahla tips Dube to shine

BY FORTUNE MBELE

FORMER Warriors striker Joel Luphahla has tipped forward Prince Dube to shine at the Africa Cup of Nations finals which start in Cameroon in a fortnight.

Luphahla says the youngster has the potential to dazzle in his debut Afcon finals if he is given the chance to play by coach Norman Mapeza.

“The good thing is that striker Prince Dube is back in the Warriors fold. He recovered on time and I tip him to shine in Cameroon,” Luphahla said.

Dube last played for the Warriors in the Afcon qualifiers when he scored the important equaliser in the 2-2 draw against Algeria last year in November at the National Sports Stadium.

The former Highlanders striker has however, been out of action for a long spell.

He bounced back from injury and recently notched a brace when his Tanzanian club Azam FC beat Green Warriors 4-0 in a cup game.

Luphahla added that it was a big setback for Zimbabwe to lose Khama Billiat who turned his back on international football.

“At this time we need Khama Billiat. I think someone needs to swallow their pride and get Khama back. The nation needs him for at least one Afcon finals game and I doubt if he’s engaged properly, he’ll turn his back on his country,” Luphahla said.

Mapeza yesterday named his final 23-member squad for the finals.

The Warriors are drawn in Group B of the Afcon finals with African giants Senegal, Guinea and Malawi.

Their first game is against Senegal on January 10.