Late Triangle keeper burial today

BY MAGRETH RUZVIDZO

THE late Triangle United goalkeeper and vice-captain Ronald Mudimu will be laid to rest at Zororo Cemetery in Chitungwiza this afternoon.

The 33-year-old died on Sunday night at a local hospital after battling an illness for a long time.

His aunt, Shupikai Kwaramba, said the death was a blow to the family as the soccer player was the breadwinner.

She said Mudimu’s illness started in July where he had a headache before being admitted to a hospital in Chiredzi.

From there, he suffered a stroke, became blind and was later transferred to Harare.

“We have been affected by his death. The family, his children, mother and many family members relied on him. His children are still young and they needed his support,” Kwaramba said.

“He was a loving guy and I can’t even explain the pain we are going through. However, we are happy that we have at least someone who flew our name high. Indeed, we have been robbed,” she added.

Triangle coach Taurai Mangwiro on Monday described Mudimu as a hardworking player who was professional and committed to his work.

“He was the longest serving member of the team, having joined Triangle in 2013. I am short of words to describe how painful it is to lose our vice-captain. He was hardworking and always committed to his work and would hardly miss a training session,” Mangwiro said.

Mudimu is survived by wife Irene Ngoshi and four children.