Lafarge appoints new CE

LAFARGE Cement Zimbabwe has appointed Geoffrey Ndugwa as its chief executive, replacing Precious Nyika, who left the group in September.

The Lafarge board said the appointment was with effect from December 15, 2021.

Prior to his appointment to head Zimbabwe’s second biggest cement producer — one of the country’s only few listed firms with a high CEO turnover, Ndugwa was CEO at Lafarge Malawi from December 2019 to November 2021.

“Geoffrey brings extensive experience in the cement industry spanning over 17 years working in various capacities across Africa,” the Lafarge board said.

“Some of his notable appointments in the past include being the commercial director for Bamburi Group in Kenya, general manager innovation and marketing for Lafarge WAPCO Nigeria PLC; general manager Bamburi Special Products Limited Kenya; head of business support Barclays Bank of Uganda and sales manager for Hima Cement Limited,” the statement added.

Ndugwa holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Heriot-Watt University (Edinburgh Business School), a Post Graduate diploma in Marketing from the Chartered Institute of Marketing, United Kingdom and a Bachelor of Engineering Honours Civil Engineering degree from the University of East London.

According to his LinkedIn account, Ndugwa started his career as a structural engineer before joining Lafarge in Uganda in 2001.

“He worked as key accounts manager, customer service manager and sales manager until 2006 when he briefly joined Barclays Bank as Head of business support and corporate recoveries. He returned to Lafarge in 2007 and led the transformation of Bamburi Special Products Ltd as general manager. He moved to Nigeria in early 2012 to take up the role of general manager in charge of innovation, marketing and corporate accounts for Lafarge’s largest business unit in sub-saharan Africa. He returned to Kenya in April 2014,” the account says.