‘King Monada won’t last with me’ — Big Zulu confirms epic boxing match

IMALI Eningi hitmaker Big Zulu and Limpopo-born star King Monada have teased their upcoming celebrity boxing match, confirming it will take place in March next year.

While fans have been questioning the validity of the boxing match between the two stars since its announcement last week, Big Zulu told TshisaLIVE the fight is very much on.

“King Monada won’t last with me at the ring,” he said confidently.

“I’m not even going to prepare, I’ll just be easy nje.”

“I challenge Big Zulu to a boxing match. I am waiting for him to accept,” King Monada wrote on Twitter.

Big Zulu questioned his request asking whether there was a better contender.

“Aw yey, isn’t there anyone better?” he wrote.

The bout follows Cassper Nyovest’s successful fight against YouTuber Slik Talk.

Cassper had previously tried to get rivals AKA and DJ Prince Kaybee for the match, but both declined.

Cassper will take on musician and actor Anga “NaakMusiq” Makubalo in April 2022 in Sun City. — TimesLIVE