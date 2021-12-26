Kenya to administer COVID-19 vaccine booster jabs

Kenya’s Health ministry on Saturday announced the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to people who have already completed their primary doses of the life-saving jabs.

In a memo sent to all regional county directors for health, the ministry directed that persons who completed their doses should take the extra shot after six months.

“This population that has been fully vaccinated should be offered an additional dose of either AstraZeneca, Moderna or Pfizer vaccine six months after the completion of the primary series (the same or different vaccine can be used for the additional dose),” the memo read in part.

The East African country reported that as of December 24, a total of 9 534 806 vaccines had been administered. Of these, 5 618 295 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 3 916 511.

Kenya’s mass vaccination drive has utilised various vaccines, including the Moderna, Sinopharm, AsraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer.

The country has so far received a total of 23 279 820 vaccine doses.

The Health ministry pointed out that the country plans to vaccinate at least 30 million adults by the end of December 2022. — CGTN