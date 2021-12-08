JSC closes head office, courthouses after Covid cases

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has announced an immediate two day temporary closure of its head office in Harare and at least 19 magistrates’ courts around the country following confirmation of Covid-19 cases.

The temporary closure starting Wednesday the 8th, ending Thursday 9th of December 2021 is to allow disinfection of premises, testing and contact tracing to contain the spread of the virus. Business will resume Friday, 10 December 2021.

“The Head Office in Harare and the following Magistrates’ Courts:- Harare Civil and Criminal (Rotten Row) Courts; Tredgold Court in Bulawayo; Gweru Criminal; Gwanda Civil and Criminal Courts; Plumtree; Mutawatawa; Shurugwi; Chitungwiza; Goromonzi; Norton; Rusape; Chegutu; Inyathi; Kadoma; Mbare; and Mutare Civil and Criminal Courts,” JSC said in a statement.

“All matters set down for Wednesday, 8 December 2021 are automatically rolled over to Friday, 10 December 2021 while those set down for Thursday, 9 December 2021 are automatically rolled over to Monday, 13 December 2021.”