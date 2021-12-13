Interpol anti-drug blitz nets 142

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

POLICE have arrested 142 people for infringing provisions under the Interpol-Afripol joint operation against trafficking of illicit pharmaceuticals and other health products in Africa.

The operation, dubbed Flash IPPA (Illicit Pharmaceuticals and Health Products in Africa), started on November 17, 2021 and is being conducted by 54 African countries, including

Zimbabwe.

Since the beginning of the operation on November 17 this year, 1 413 people have been arrested, National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said yesterday.

Nyathi told NewsDay that the majority of the suspects were Zimbabweans.

“We are yet to provide the full details of the nationalities of the suspects, but a majority of them are Zimbabweans,” he said.

Police also intensified the local operation against panners and machete gangs, and arrested 130 people on Sunday.

“On December 12, a total of 21 130 people were arrested under operation Chikorokoza Ngachipere/Isitsheketsha kasiphele and No to Machete Gangs bringing the cumulative arrests to 62 739,” Nyathi said.

“On the same day, police arrested 427 people countrywide under the operation No to Cross Border Crimes. So far, police have arrested 77 396 people throughout the country since the operation commenced in January 2021.”