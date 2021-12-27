Inter Africa boss contests in Zanu PF internal polls

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

TRANSPORT mogul Leonard Mukumba has become the latest candidate to throw his hat in the ring to contest in Zanu PF Manicaland provincial elections set for today.

Mukumba, who owns Inter Africa buses, is eyeing the post of secretary for transport. Mukumba has previously refused to join politics insisting he wanted to focus on his transport empire.

In 2018, Zanu PF supporters pleaded with Mukumba to contest for the Makoni South Member of Parliament seat to no avail.

A Zanu PF central committee member in Manicaland, who refused to be named, confirmed Mukumba’s candidature.

Mukumba was not available for comment yesterday.

In an interview with NewsDay recently at Mapembe shrine in Odzi where thousands of African Apostolic church members were gathered to celebrate church leader Paul Mwazha’s 103rd birthday, Mukumba, who is a bishop in the church, claimed he was one of the biggest transport operators in Zimbabwe.

“I was blessed by Paul Mwazha to become one of the biggest transport operators in the country, I joined the African Apostolic Church in 1989 and I could accompany our leader Mwazha who prophesied that I was going to be a transport mogul,” he said. In addition to Inter Africa buses, Mukumba also owns Blue Horizon trucking company among other businesses.