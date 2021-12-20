India joins G20’s Troika with Indonesia and Italy

India on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, joined the G20 ‘Troika’.

With this move, India has started the procedure for taking over the G20 presidency next year. Troika refers to the top grouping within the G20 that consists of the current, previous and the incoming presidencies Indonesia, Italy and India.

“India will assume the G20 presidency on December 1, 2022 from Indonesia, and will convene the G20 Leaders’ Summit for the first time in India in 2023,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Italy hosted the G20 summit during October 30-31 that was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi where India had raised the issue of Afghanistan’s future following the takeover by the Taliban.

Indonesia took over the G20 presidency on Wednesday. In the coming months, Indonesia will hold rounds of discussion at various levels among the members of the G20 before convening the G20 Leaders’ Summit scheduled for October 30-31, 2022. Next year’s summit will be organised along the overall theme of “Recover Together, Recover Stronger”.

“As a Troika member, India will work closely with Indonesia and Italy to ensure consistency and continuity of the G20’s agenda,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.