‘ICT access to change face of rural areas’

BY NIZBERT MOYO

INFORMATION Communication Technology (ICT) minister Jenfan Muswere has pledged to assist marginalised rural communities in Matabeleland to access information communication services to bridge the digital divide.

Muswere commissioned NetOne’s Nopamano Base Station in Bulilima West constituency, Matabeleland South on Friday where he said access to ICTs would assist rural communities with e-technologies, e-commerce and e-farming.

He said ICT access was poised to have a more profound impact on developing economies in ensuring inclusive access to relevant people-centric information and communication services.

“The Nopamano Base Station will assist the community to easily access government services such as applications for passports, to marriage certificates, national identity particulars, and birth certificates,” Muswere said.

“NetOne has recently launched phase three of the national mobile broadband expansion project that will see 345 new base stations being built and installed nationwide to connect communities,” he said.

Bulilima West legislator Dingumuzi Phuthi, who is also ICT deputy minister, said the launch was made possible through the joint commissioning of two digital platforms, namely Nopamano Base Station and an ICT computer laboratory belonging to Nopamano Primary School, which got a donation of 40 computers.

“I have been informed that the station will cover a radius of 29km including 10 schools and clinics,” Phuthi said.

Several other schools from the constituency also got computers and books.