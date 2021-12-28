Hwange wins award

BY SILAS NKALA

HWANGE Local Board (HLB) was honoured with an environmental stewardship accolade at the Matabeleland North province Responsible Business and Corporate Social Responsibility awards ceremony held in Victoria Falls recently.

This was revealed by HLB public relations officer Dumisani Nsingo in the latest council report.

Nsingo said the award was a motivation for the local authority to manage the environment well.

The awards ceremony was held under the theme: “Celebrating sustainability excellence-towards achieving Vision 2030.”

“As a council, we are already faced with a challenge of curbing rampant land degradation in one of our areas, due to clay poaching activities.

“We are also grappling to contain illegal dumping and littering in our area of jurisdiction,” Nsingo said. “However, we have since come up with a solid waste management strategy to address the situation.”

The awards were given to organisations that dedicate time and resources to environmental management and clean energy, including efforts to recycle waste and wildlife conservation. The other winners were Ilala Lodge, Wilderness Safaris, Africa Albida Tourism, Hwange Colliery Company Limited, South Mining Private Limited, Sino Hydro, Bubi Milling Centre, Liquorama, Green Shango Environment Trust, Victoria Falls City, Carbon Green Africa-Binga, Pure Africa, Shearwater, Solgas, Dinson Colliery, Zambezi Coal and Gas Mine and Imvelo Safaris.

Other companies and organisations were honoured for initiating programmes around employee engagement, equality in education, universal healthcare, community and culture, empowerment of women, environmental impact and poverty alleviation.

These are Casymn Mining, Buy-A-Brick-Foundation, Africa Sun Hotels, Wild Horizons, YAGA Trust, Nssa Matabeleland North, Inductoserve Logistics, Hand in Hand, Painted Dog Conservation and Wild Aid according to the council report.

Proprietor of Elephant Walk in Victoria Falls, Gail van Jaarsveldt was honoured for her philanthropic work in helping vulnerable communities.

Nsingo said the awards sought to raise awareness on the importance of the role of companies and organisations in achieving a better and more sustainable future for all.