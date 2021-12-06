Hopewell Chin’ono acquitted of incitement allegations 

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

The High Court has thrown out charges of incitement to commit public violence through posting tweets against Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono.

Chinono was arrested last year with the State alleging that his tweets ahead of planned demonstrations on July 31 were meant to incite public violence.

Justice Siyabonga Musithu acquitted Chin’ono after he filed an application for review of his application for exception which was previously dismissed by magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti Guwuriro.

In his ruling, Masithu set aside the review by Guwuriro and ruled that Chin’ono be found not guilty and be disqualified from further participation on criminal prosecution.

“The Respondent’s (Guwuriro) ruling dated 28th May, 2021 under CRB ACC77/20 is reviewed and hereby set aside and replaced with the following order: That the exception succeeds and the is accused is found not guilty on the main and alternative charges and is discharged. Respondent be and is hereby disqualified from further participation in the criminal prosecution of the Applicant who shall be tried by a different magistrate,” Musithu ruled.