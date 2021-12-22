Highway armed robbers nabbed

BY REX MPHISA

BEITBRIDGE police on Tuesday arrested suspected armed robbers they said were responsible for a series of raids along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Highway.

One of the gang members was found with a shotgun after his arrest at a hideout near Dulivhadzimo long distance bus terminus.

Officer commanding Beitbridge District, Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo confirmed the arrests.

“I can confirm our CID guys accounted for some of the suspected highway robbers yesterday,” Nyongo said.

There has been a spate of highway robberies targeting buses, mostly those with passengers travelling to and from neighbouring South Africa.