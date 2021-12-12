Here’s what people Googled in 2021

If 2020 was defined by a spike in people frantically Googling for everything related to the coronavirus, this year saw the old standards of sports and entertainment make a resurgence in online searches around the world.

Google ( GOOGL ) released its annual “Year in Search” list on Wednesday, offering a glimpse into the top trending search terms that saw a spike in traffic from the year prior, both globally and broken down by country and categories.

Last year, “coronavirus” predictably topped the trending search list globally and dominated much of the US list. This year, the top trending global searches were more sports-focused.

The Australia vs India Men’s World Cup cricket match and India’s match against England in the same tournament accounted for the top two trending global searches for the year, perhaps reflecting the growing global influence of India’s hundreds of millions of internet users. The T20 Cricket World Cup and the Indian Premier League cricket championship — which was suspended due to Covid-19 in May — were also on the top 10 worldwide trending searched terms list. The NBA also ranked on the global list — and topped the US trending search list. With the Euro 2021 and Copa America soccer tournaments, sports topics accounted for eight of the top 10 global trending searches. (The global “news” category was more pandemic-focused, with COVID and COVID Vaccine making the top 10.)

Deceased rapper DMX and breakout Korean Netflix show Squid Game also made the lists both globally and in the United States.