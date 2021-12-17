He cleans, clothes His church

By Erasmus Makarimayi

It’s no secret that some church leaders with the knowledge that they are just God’s vessels or instruments, load it upon the church membership in order to have some form of human control. Whatever church denomination or ministry you have prayerfully chosen, stick around and spiritually grow. Should the Father want you elsewhere, He has a robust communication system. The inconclusive Jerusalem Council communiqué also sort to have control whips. The following two verses open up, Acts 15:19-20, “Wherefore my sentence is, that we trouble not them, which from among the Gentiles are turned to God: But that we write unto them, that they abstain from pollutions of idols, and from fornication, and from things strangled, and from blood.”

We, as Ministers of the Gospel, should pray and study the Bible to feed the Father’s flock with the bones of the Gospel. 1 Peter 5:2-4, guide us, “Feed the flock of God which is among you, taking the oversight thereof, not by constraint, but willingly; not for filthy lucre, but of a ready mind; [3] Neither as being lords over God’s heritage, but being ensamples to the flock. [4] And when the chief Shepherd shall appear, ye shall receive a crown of glory that fadeth not away.”

As ministers, we give you guidance, oversight and exemplary leadership as we report to the Chief Shepherd who was sacrificed for His flock. For ministers, no good and nutritious food will be ignored.

Peter’s discussion speaks volumes of what Jesus died for. In John 21:15-17, we read, “So when they had dined, Jesus saith to Simon Peter, Simon, son of Jonas, lovest thou me more than these? He saith unto him, Yea, Lord; thou knowest that I love thee. He saith unto him, Feed my lambs. He saith to him again the second time, Simon, son of Jonas, lovest thou me? He saith unto him, Yea, Lord; thou knowest that I love thee. He saith unto him, Feed my sheep. He saith unto him the third time, Simon, son of Jonas, lovest thou me? Peter was grieved because he said unto him the third time, Lovest thou me? And he said unto him, Lord, thou knowest all things; thou knowest that I love thee. Jesus saith unto him, Feed my sheep.”

In 1 Peter 1:18-19, Amplified, we hear, “[18] You must know (recognise) that you were redeemed (ransomed) from the useless (fruitless) way of living inherited by tradition from [your] forefathers, not with corruptible things [such as] silver and gold. But you were purchased] with the precious blood of Christ (the Messiah), like that of a [sacrificial] lamb without blemish or spot.”

From the moment you got born again, purchased with the blood of Jesus. You have the grace to go before the Father guiltless, because you’re the righteousness of God in Christ Jesus.

While we preach the Gospel, we should not give the devil so much time in your service. Preach Jesus. He knows how to handle His people. Believers shouldn’t try to please God the Father with acts of good deeds.

Philippians 2:13, teaches, “For it is God which worketh in you both to will and to do of his good pleasure.” It’s inside work of the Father. Just surrender to His leading, guidance and counsel. He wants you glorious according to His scale, so He does it Himself.

Ephesians 5:26-27, emphatically state, “That he might sanctify and cleanse it with the washing of water by the word, that he might present it to himself a glorious church, not having spot, or wrinkle, or any such thing; but that it should be holy and without blemish.”

Just do the Word, you will notice the “cleansing” machine’s effect. You begin to see you’re no longer critical as before or simply agitated filled with anxiety. You can be so welcoming with a love countenance.

Jesus is there for you, Mark 11:15-17, “And they come to Jerusalem: and Jesus went into the temple, and began to cast out them that sold and bought in the temple, and overthrew the tables of the moneychangers, and the seats of them that sold doves; And would not suffer that any man should carry any vessel through the temple. And he taught, saying unto them, Is it not written, My house shall be called of all nations the house of prayer? but ye have made it a den of thieves.”

Will expand in next offering. Now unto him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy, To the only wise God our Saviour, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and ever. Amen. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.