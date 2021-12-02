Harare to have dry taps during weekends

SHARON BUMERIMWE

HARARE residents will have dry taps this weekend after the local authority announced plans to shut down Morton Jaffray and Warren Waterworks starting from today to Sunday.

Acting Town Clerk Phakamile Moyo said the council will carry out maintenance at Warren control pump station and on a new line that will supply Hopley during the shutdown.

“The works are expected to improve the mechanical performance of the newly installed pumps at Warren Control and also allow Hopley to start accessing water,” Moyo said in a statement yesterday.

“The shutdown will enable the department to undertake repair works at 3 points on trunk mains to reduce physical water losses currently obtaining in the system. Residents are encouraged to use water sparingly during this period.”

This is not the first time residents will spend the weekend with dry taps following the shutdown of water treatment plants. The exercise has translated into improved water supplies.

The council faces accusations of failing to deliver portable water to residents for many years, resulting in some resorting to other sources that are not safe.

Other factors contributing to Harare’s water problems over the years include economic decay, perennial droughts affecting Lake Chivero, lack of maintenance of the old water infrastructure, inability to procure the necessary chemicals to treat water sources, corruption and political struggles between the central government and opposition led councils.