Harare man rapes and impregnates minor, granted bail

BY TREVOR MUTSVAIRO

A-HARARE man has been dragged before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi to answer to rape charges after allegedly raping and impregnating a 14 year old girl.

The accused Courage Nyamutora (23) was on Monday remanded out of custody to December 21 for trial.

It is alleged that Nyamutora fell in love with the under-aged girl in April this year after they met at Budiriro 1 shops.

The accused then asked the girl to accompany him to his relative’s place of residence and she agreed, the court heard.

The state alleges that whilst at the relative’s house, Nyamutora took the girl to a room where he started fondling her body parts and later raped her.

The matter came out after the girl fell pregnant.

She was medically examined and a medical report will be produced as an exhibit before the courts.