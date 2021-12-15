Harare man nabbed for fraud

By TREVOR MUTSVAIRO

A-53-YEAR old Harare man has been dragged before the courts to face fraud charges after he swindled a house seeker of US$6000.

The accused, Gibson Chinokoro today appeared before Harare magistrate Tafadzwa Miti to face misrepresentation of property rights charges. He was remanded out of custody to February 9 next year.

Allegations were that on an unknown date to the State, but around April 2020, Chinokoro misrepresented facts to the complainant to the effect that he was selling 600m2 residential stands for US$3500-00 in the Eyestone area.

The court heard that the complainant was interested, and he paid a full amount of US$3500-00 cash to Chinokoro.

The complainant further topped up with another US$2500-00 after he was promised to get a 1000m2 residential stand.

It is alleged that the complainant paid US$2500-00 and was allocated stand number 5166 in Eyestone, Harare by Chinokoro.

The complainant later discovered that the stand which was sold to him was also allocated to another buyer.

He then alerted the police, which led to the accused’s arrest.

The total value of the amount lost was US$6000-00.