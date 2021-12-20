Harare man in court for fatally assaulting a thief

BY TREVOR MUTSVAIRO

A Harare man faces murder charges after he fatally assaulted a thief who had broken into his house.

Levy Mujakwara(41) was remanded in custody to January 13 when he appeared before Harare Magistrates Tafadzwa yesterday.

Moreblessing Mangaliso allegedly succumbed to injuries after he was assaulted over by Mujakwara after he caught him stealing at his house.

State prosecutor Anesu Chirenje opposed his bail application citing overwhelming evidence in the case.

It is alleged that the Mujakwara intentionally caused the death of the now deceased by assaulting him with electric cable, leather and broom stick.

Mujakwara alleges that the now deceased broke into his house whilst he was asleep and took US$57.00 that was in his jeans. He then assaulted him, and passed away a few days later.

The matter was reported to police attention leading to his arrest.

A former CID detective and Harare lawyer Joseph Nemaisa recently shot dead three armed robbers who broke into his house.