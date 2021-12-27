Harare drug peddler arrested

BY TREVOR MUTSVAIRO

A 37-YEAR-OLD Harare woman appeared at Harare Magistrates Court yesterday facing allegations of illegally dealing in drugs.

Revai Mangani was caught with crystal meth worth $150 000 on Christmas Day by detectives from the CID Drugs and Narcotics Unit.

Mangani appeared before Magistrate Babra Mateko who remanded her out of custody to today.

The State alleges that on the day in question, the detectives received a tip-off that Mangani was dealing in dangerous drugs at her home.

The detectives raided the home, confiscated the drugs and arrested her.

Anesu Chirenje prosecuted.